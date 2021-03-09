USWNT Legend Mia Hamm Makes History With National Women's Hall of Fame Induction

✖

United States women's national soccer legend Mia Hamm retired from professional soccer in 2004 after 17 years, but she is still making history. She was selected as one of nine members of the National Women's Hall of Fame 2021 class. Hamm will become the first team athlete to be inducted.

According to the organization, Hamm is only the 13th athlete to enter the Hall of Fame out of 302 inductees. She is also the first USWNT athlete to earn the honor. Hamm joins a class that also includes former First Lady Michelle Obama, former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, and Brigadier General Rebecca Halstead among others. They will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.

The NWHF is excited to announce our 2021 Inductees!

Octavia Butler

Judy Chicago

Katherine Johnson

Joy Harjo

Rebecca Halstead

Emily Howland

Indra Nooyi @IndraNooyi

Michelle Obama

Mia Hamm

For more informationhttps://t.co/2eOe8o82bv#GreatWomen2021 #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/gggqkMVfjs — National Women's Hall of Fame (@WomenoftheHall) March 8, 2021

Hamm made a considerable impact on soccer during her career. She won two World Championships and two Olympic gold medals. In 1987, she made history at the age of 15 by becoming the youngest woman ever to play in a match for the United States Senior Squad. She then represented her country during the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, the first time women's soccer was played in the Olympics.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Hamm ranks third on the international all-time goals list with 158. Her 276 caps (appearances) for the national team ranks fifth all-time. Hamm is currently a co-owner of MLS team Los Angeles FC and a global ambassador for FC Barcelona. Her story and the 1999 World Cup team will also become the focus of an upcoming movie for Netflix.

The streaming service announced the news in May and confirmed that JereLongman’s book, “The Girls of Summer: The US Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed The World,” will serve as the inspiration. The film will follow the team leading up to the 1999 World Cup and a matchup against China. The USWNT won the title in front of more than 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The U.S. beat China after Brandi Chastain scored the winning goal on penalty kicks. The soccer star then ripped off her jersey in celebration, creating one of the most iconic moments in sports history. Now she and Hamm will become the focus of the upcoming Netflix film.