USFL Announces 2022 Regular Season Schedule

A new professional football league is just around the corner. This week, the USFL announced its week-by-week schedule for the 2022 season. There are eight teams in the league and all the games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. The inaugural game will kickoff on April 16 when the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions.

In February, the USFL announced the playoffs and the championship game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. “We’re excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations, said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoff,” Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV said in a statement. “Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football.” Here’s a look at the week-by-week schedule for the USFL 2022 season.

Week 1 (April 16-17)

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX, NBC, Peacock

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, April 17, noon ET, NBC, Peacock

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4 p.m. ET, USA

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Week 2 (April 22-24)

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, April 22, 8 p.m. ET, USA

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, April 23, noon ET, FOX

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, April 23, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, April 24, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 3 (April 30 – May 1)

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers

Week 4 (May 6-8)

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15)

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22)

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29)

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5)

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12)

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19)

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals