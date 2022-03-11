USFL Announces 2022 Regular Season Schedule

A new professional football league is just around the corner. This week, the USFL announced its week-by-week schedule for the 2022 season. There are eight teams in the league and all the games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. The inaugural game will kickoff on April 16 when the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions.
In February, the USFL announced the playoffs and the championship game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. “We’re excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations, said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
“We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoff,” Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV said in a statement. “Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football.” Here’s a look at the week-by-week schedule for the USFL 2022 season.
Week 1 (April 16-17)
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX, NBC, Peacock
Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, April 17, noon ET, NBC, Peacock
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4 p.m. ET, USA
Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8 p.m. ET, FS1
Week 2 (April 22-24)
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, April 22, 8 p.m. ET, USA
Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, April 23, noon ET, FOX
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, April 23, 7 p.m. ET, FS1
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, April 24, 3 p.m. ET, NBC
Week 3 (April 30 – May 1)
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers
Week 4 (May 6-8)
New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15)
Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22)
Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29)
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5)
Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12)
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19)
Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals