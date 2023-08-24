USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Teams up With Dr. Pepper for 'Fansville' Season 6

The 2023 college football season is getting ready to kick off, which means Dr. Pepper is bringing back a popular campaign. This week, Dr. Pepper announced that Fansville is back for its sixth season and welcomes USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and his mom as a special guest. Williams and his mom join the recurring fan-favorite characters Logan, Jay, Natalie, Chuck, Charlotte, CJ, and 'The Sheriff' Brian Bosworth, and they face new dilemmas in college football.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Caleb Williams for season six of Fansville where we continue to celebrate the passion and fandom of college football," John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said in a statement. "Caleb is one of college football's greatest talents, and we admire his dedication, talent, and charisma both on the set of 'Fansville' and on the field."

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of this year's 'Fansville' campaign and to join Dr Pepper for another iconic season celebrating college football," Williams said. "This partnership is even more special because we were able to involve my mom and my foundation, Caleb Cares, both of which are very close to my heart. Together, we'll create unforgettable moments in 'Fansville,' and I can't wait to bring that same energy to the upcoming season."

Dr. Pepper plays a big role in college football. Along with Fansville, the brand is the first sponsor of the College Football Playoff, the presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy and the first brand to partner and compensate a college football athlete for participation in a marketing campaign. Dr. Pepper is also helping college students succeed, entering its 15th year of the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway program, which has provided over $17 million to support students.

Williams transferred to USC and played quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. The 21-year-old had a memorable 2022 season, throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions while rushing for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns. Along with winning the Heisman, Williams won the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award and was named AP College Football Player of the Year. Williams became the first USC player to win AP College Football Player of the Year since Reggie Bush in 2005.