US Cycling Star Magnus White Dead at 17 After Being Hit by Car

Magnus White, a rising star in the U.S. national cycling team, died after being hit by a car on a training route near his home in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. He was 17 years old. Magnus was set to compete at the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Coss-Country World Championships in August, according to PEOPLE.

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said in a statement. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time."

Teenage US cyclist star Magnus White struck and killed by car weeks before world championship https://t.co/WmqnqNw0Mw pic.twitter.com/ENlxEIPyPM — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2023

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships. He went on to compete in the USA Cycling National team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and finished the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Earlier this summer, White earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team.

In White's final social media post, he shared a photo of him competing in Ireland."First ever stage race was went well with a top 5 in the GC even after the stage where I would be the strongest got canceled cuz of rain," White wrote in the caption. "Huge shoutout to all the teammates for great support all week and all had great rides."

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Christine Lipson, the mother of one of White's friends and teammates and has raised nearly $70,000. "Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike," Lipson wrote. "Magnus's family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve. Magnus's greatest joy in life was cycling after playing flag football when he was younger. He was also an accomplished skier."

"He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the cycling ranks. Magnus's journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best. He was proud to represent his community and country around the world. ...Magnus leaves behind his parents Jill and Michael and his brother Eero and countless friends worldwide. The family will use any contributions as needed for support of moving through this tragic period and to honor his legacy."