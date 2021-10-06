Urban Meyer Reveals If He Considered Resigning as Jaguars Coach

Urban Meyer continues to apologize for being spotted in two viral videos with at least one woman that wasn’t his wife. On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach spoke to reporters and said that he apologized to players and staff in a full team meeting while also addressing the fans. Meyer also revealed that he never considered resigning because of the videos.

“I had at least three or four conversations with Shad. The message is loud and clear, and I agree with [it],” Meyer said, per ESPN. “Also met with the team on Monday, individually, and then today [as a group]. Had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made. A job of a coach is to, No. 1, health and safety of a player. No. 2 is motivate them or bring out the greatness in them. And No. 3 is give them everything possible to be successful and give them a great locker room and then get the heck out of the way.”

Meyer also said: “And I apologize for a distraction with a huge week coming up, especially after they made so much improvement from Week 1 to Week 4.” Meyer was first seen in a nine-second video sitting with his back in the bar in an Ohio State pullover while a young woman dance close to his lap. Another video emerged that showed Meyer touching a woman’s bottom while he was sitting at the game. The woman in the second video was wearing the same clothes as the woman in the first.

Meyer’s actions led to Jaguars owner Shad Khan releasing a statement. “I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence,” Khan said. “What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Meyer was hired to be the Jaguars head coach after having success at Florida and Ohio State. Things have not been going well for Meyer as the Jaguars have lost their first four games of this season and have not won a regular-season game in over a year.