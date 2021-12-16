Social Media Reacts to Jaguars Firing Urban Meyer Before Finishing First Season

Urban Meyer is no longer the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The announcement of Meyer being fired was made on Thursday morning and comes after Meyer was hired by the team in January. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the Jaguars for the remainder of the season.

The firing comes after the Jaguars lost to the Tenessee Titans 20-0 to drop their record to 2-11 on the season. And while not winning games played a big role in Meyer’s firing, it was also the culture he developed that rubbed nearly everyone the wrong way. It was reported that Meyer called out his assistant coaches and players, leading to wide receiver Marvin Jones getting into a heated argument with him before leaving the facility. Additionally, Meyer took a lot of heat for being spotted in Ohio with a woman who is not his wife following a Jaguars loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Thursday morning. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to the news of Meyer being fired.

The News

One person wrote: “Urban Meyer’s career in the NFL was ruined by the lackluster play of Trevor Lawrence and Jags players who just did not care enough about football. He’ll find success elsewhere like he did at OSU. He can and will be a good NFL head coach.”

Calling Out Coaches

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told Jaguars coaching staff, per league source: 'I had a better coaching staff at Bowling Green. You guys are f—ng terrible.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 16, 2021

One person responded: “College coaches shouldn’t go to the pro level,they still carry an ‘High School Teacher ‘ Mentality! They break down too quickly! Stay with the kids! You don’t belong here!!”

Meyer’s Tenure

Have a tenure, Urban Meyer! pic.twitter.com/nriFARkS8k — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 16, 2021

One fan wrote: “Now who are people going to blame Trevor’s lack of success on? For everyone else they blame the player themselves but for whatever reason they blame the coach when it comes to Lawrence, he apparently does not wrong.”

Number of Issues

https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1471374631399481347?s=20

One social media user responded: “Because of your genius, the Jacksonville community will now be oddly more informed about the wonders and dangers of electricity! Wait, this is Jacksonville, nevermind…your video is art, no matter what!”

Got Jokes

C’mon guys, it’s a tough time for Urban Meyer. He just lost his job.



Let’s not kick a man while he’s down! — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 16, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Let me know & when he gets up then because I’d wait in line for that. Although their kicker gets to go 1st!”

Behavior in College

The more stories that come out about how Urban Meyer conducted himself in the NFL, the more I wonder about his behavior in college behind closed doors. If he felt this free to treat grown men like this, imagine the shit he said/did to college players and coaches. https://t.co/ksrAhTNgR4 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 16, 2021

One social media user wrote: “All I can think about is how many black coaches, CFB or NFL would have gotten away with this type of behavior as long as he did.”

Wild Comparison

Urban Meyer has presumably finished his NFL career with fewer wins (2) than FBS National Championships (3). — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 16, 2021

And this person wrote: “Over the past five years it’s gone from “too bad it didn’t work out” to glee and joy for coaches that get fired.Not a fan of UM but I don’t like this trend.In Tampa I’ve seen dozens of HCs come and go at USF and the Bucs but never personally attacked them.”