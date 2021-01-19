Undertaker and Kane Aren't Really Brothers, as Some WWE Fans Just Learned

The Undertaker and Kane were one of the top duos in WWE history. And while they were announced as brothers when Kane was introduced to the WWE fans in 1997, The Undertaker and Kane are not related. However, some fans today are just realizing The Brothers of Destruction are not really brothers.

In WWE history, there have been quite a few tag teams who are siblings such as Harlem Heat, The Hardy Boyz, The Steiner Brothers and the Bella Twins. Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, made his debut at the pay-per-view Badd Blood: In Your House and began a feud with The Undertaker. Over the years, the two would team up and would win the two different tag team championships. Kane is not a full-time wrestler anymore as Jacobs became the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, retired from WWE last year and is considered as one of the most respected wrestlers in WWE history. He's most known for his WrestleMania streak, winning his first 21 matches at WWE's biggest annual event. His last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and was named Match of the Year by WWE. Here's a look at fans realizing The Undertaker and Kane aren't really brothers.