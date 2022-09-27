UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.

The University of Georgia released a statement after learning about the arrest. "We are aware of a recently reported incident involving Javon Bullard," the school said, per CBS Sports. "We are limited in what we can say, but the report is disappointing and is not reflective of our standards. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we will address the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies."

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart also shared his thoughts on Bullard. "I'm disappointed in Javon," Smart said per 247Sports. "I hate it for him. He's got a wonderful family but made poor decisions, and it'll be dealt with internally." Smart was asked if Bullard will be punished, and he said that the sophomore defensive back will go in front of a committee that includes athletic director Josh Brooks to determine what happens next.

Bullard is a key member of one of the best defenses in the country. In three games this season, Bullard has recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup to help the Bulldogs be the No. 1 team in the country. Last year, Bullard played in 14 of the Bulldogs' 15 games and finished with 12 tackles. He played high school football at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia.

"Me personally, I just want to compete with the best. I felt like I'm a Georgia boy, so why not stay at home?" Bullard said earlier this month when asked why he wanted to play for the Bulldogs. "I knew Georgia showcased some of the best talent in all the country, so it was just like, I want to compete with the best and play for the best. So I just realized at some point I had to just make the decision, and Georgia chose me." The Bulldogs are looking to win another national championship after winning it all last year. They will play at Missouri on Saturday.