UFC Star Walt Harris’ Missing Stepdaughter May Have Suffered ‘Life-Threatening Injury’ After Blood Found in Car

UFC star Walt Harris and his family are still searching for his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, as she has been missing since last month. And they just received some news about her that is not encouraging. According to the Montgomery Adviser, blood “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” was found on the passenger’s side of Blanchard’s vehicle. This report comes on the heels of police arresting Ibraheem Yazeed for allegedly kidnapping Blanchard who was last seen in Auburn, Alabama. on Oct 23.

“During the subsequent investigation a witness identified Yazeed as the individual he observed forcing Blanchard into [her] vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle” from an Auburn convenience station, the affidavit obtained by the Montgomery Adviser stated.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed the blood in the car belongs to Blanchard. And while police found the primary suspect, it’s very possible more arrest concerning the case could be on the way.

“We do anticipate other arrests, so we do think there’s a likelihood someone else is involved in this case and we hope to bring that person to justice as well,” Auburn Police chief Paul Register said.

The question is why would Yazeed target Blanchard? Do they have a connection or have they met before?

“We don’t have any reason to know that she was familiar with him but we certainly can’t rule out completely that there would have been some knowledge,” the chief said. “But at this point, we don’t have knowledge she knew him.”

The Auburn Police Division has shared updates on the case ever since Blanchard went missing. The last update came on Nov. 8 when Yazeed was arrested and sent to jail.

On Nov. 7, 2019, at approximately 11 p.m. Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, assisted by deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Yazeed is being held in the Escambia County Jail pending extradition to Lee County, Alabama, where he will be charged with kidnapping first degree.

When Harris learned Blanchard went missing, he wrote a post on Instagram asking his fans for their help of locating her. Harris, who has a 13-7 career MMA record, was scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem next month, but he has pulled out of the match to focus on finding Blanchard.