UFC Head Dana White Has Three Words for Cris Cyborg After She Posts Unedited Video That Got Her Fired

Dana White is responding after Cris Cyborg apologized for sharing a doctored video that put him in false light. Cyborg took to Twitter on Saturday to admit she shared a doctored clip and personally apologized to White, who released her from her contract due to the exchange. She shared a lengthy note, as well as the unedited clip showing White’s true comments while in conversation with her backstage at UFC 240.

Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.https://t.co/iGdUx0iBDT — Cris Cyborg Youtube (@criscyborg) August 3, 2019

White saw Cyborg’s note and issued a brief response to her on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He shared three simple words: “Thank you, Cris.”

White’s message served as a lightning rode for discussion about the controversy.

Some felt White was justified firing Cyborg over the exchange, but other felt he should back down and extend a new offer to Cyborg.

It was a classy move to let her go before the 3 month contractual agreement was up. I criticize you when I feel it’s appropriate but I respect your handling of this Dana. You did this the right way. — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) August 3, 2019

Why did u let her go dana — rampage (@oldschool1983) August 3, 2019

You need to make this right Dana…if John Jones is in the UFC then there isn’t a reason in the world why you can’t work out Cyborg being in the UFC. — Mike (@uga03) August 3, 2019

Many also took the opportunity to grieve the loss of a possible rematch between Cyborg and UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Cyborg’s desire for another match with Nunes is what triggered this entire controversy, but many thought it should still be booked.

Some even pitched it as “one last fight” for Cyborg in UFC, accepting that her days at the company were numbered regardless.

Make the Nunes rematch happen, one last fight. — kush sharma (@kush033101) August 3, 2019

So disappointed this rematch won’t happen — Brain Walsh (@BrainWalsh7) August 3, 2019

UFC has made no intention of reversing their decision, despite White’s message.

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images