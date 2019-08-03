Sports

UFC Head Dana White Has Three Words for Cris Cyborg After She Posts Unedited Video That Got Her Fired

Dana White is responding after Cris Cyborg apologized for sharing a doctored video that put him in […]

Dana White is responding after Cris Cyborg apologized for sharing a doctored video that put him in false light. Cyborg took to Twitter on Saturday to admit she shared a doctored clip and personally apologized to White, who released her from her contract due to the exchange. She shared a lengthy note, as well as the unedited clip showing White’s true comments while in conversation with her backstage at UFC 240.

White saw Cyborg’s note and issued a brief response to her on Twitter.

He shared three simple words: “Thank you, Cris.”

White’s message served as a lightning rode for discussion about the controversy.

Some felt White was justified firing Cyborg over the exchange, but other felt he should back down and extend a new offer to Cyborg.

Many also took the opportunity to grieve the loss of a possible rematch between Cyborg and UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Cyborg’s desire for another match with Nunes is what triggered this entire controversy, but many thought it should still be booked.

Some even pitched it as “one last fight” for Cyborg in UFC, accepting that her days at the company were numbered regardless.

UFC has made no intention of reversing their decision, despite White’s message.

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

