UFC Files Trademarks for 'UFSEA' Ahead of Fight Island Reveal

The UFC will be returning to Las Vegas on Saturday night amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans remain to hold international events on a private island. When UFC president Dana White revealed "Fight Island," fans responded with jokes about. Now the company has filed a trademark surrounding the term "UFSEA."

According to Josh Gerben of the Gerben Law Firm, the UFC filed four new trademark applications. All four use the term UFSEA and are for events, clothing brands, towels and posters. The UFC filed these applications on May 19, prior to the announcement that events would be returning to Las Vegas. Additionally, these applications follow April filings surrounding Fight Island.

The UFC has filed 4 new trademark applications for UFSEA. The filings indicate an intent to use the UFSEA trademark in connection with mixed martial arts events and a clothing brand. These filings come on the heels of the UFC's filings back in April for 'FIGHT ISLAND.' pic.twitter.com/Cqa6AZEESW — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 27, 2020

Interestingly enough, late-night host John Oliver originally mentioned the term on an episode of his show one week prior to the applications. He said both UFSEA and Brawlhamas would be potential trademark options ahead of the first event at Fight Island. It appears that the UFC took Oliver's advice.

"Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island that they're calling Fight Island. Now, is that a clever name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes! Because it's the first thought an idiot would have if they wanted to name a private island where fights happen," Oliver said on his show.

The location of Fight Island is unknown, but White has teased some upcoming events. He told ESPN that the plan is to knock out "three or four" events in a month, most likely in July. One of these events could also feature Conor McGregor in his first fight since defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

"People are very intrigued by 'Fight Island,' and I'm excited for it," White said. "Right now we're looking at June, and we're literally gonna knock out three or four [events] there in a month. And I'm gonna stay on the island for a month. I'll probably be there the whole month of July."

The calendar turns to June on Monday, so White could soon reveal the location of Fight Island, as well as the first event. If so, he may do so while wearing a UFSEA shirt. Although this depends on the trademark applications.