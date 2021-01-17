UFC Fight Island 7: Social Media Responds After Incredible Match Between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar

The UFC returned to Fight Island on Saturday for a high-profile battle between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. The two men put their talents on display during an afternoon broadcast on ABC, but the fight quickly turned into a one-sided affair. Holloway broke several UFC records, including significant strikes landed and total strikes landed, among others. He ultimately secured a decisive unanimous decision victory (50-43, 50-43, 50-42) during what became one of the most one-sided main events in UFC history.

When the fans watched this battle in the octagon, they responded with awe. Many said that Holloway was an incredible fighter and deserved another opportunity to fight for a title. Others said that they could not process how he turned in such an impressive performance. The comments continued as viewers looked back on a truly memorable fight.