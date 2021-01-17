UFC Fight Island 7: Social Media Responds After Incredible Match Between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar
The UFC returned to Fight Island on Saturday for a high-profile battle between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. The two men put their talents on display during an afternoon broadcast on ABC, but the fight quickly turned into a one-sided affair. Holloway broke several UFC records, including significant strikes landed and total strikes landed, among others. He ultimately secured a decisive unanimous decision victory (50-43, 50-43, 50-42) during what became one of the most one-sided main events in UFC history.
When the fans watched this battle in the octagon, they responded with awe. Many said that Holloway was an incredible fighter and deserved another opportunity to fight for a title. Others said that they could not process how he turned in such an impressive performance. The comments continued as viewers looked back on a truly memorable fight.
Wow, Max Holloway really hit Kattar with a no look punch. #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/piYP7D4RNK— Jeremy the Dude 🇳🇬🇻🇮 (@DatDudeJeremy) January 16, 2021
The final punch count.
Max Holloway: 447/746
Calvin Kattar: 134/284
Dude. #UFCFightIsland7— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 16, 2021
What a performance from Holloway.
I can’t believe Kattar survived.
Holloway wins.
Velasquez-JDS 1 this wasn’t.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2021
kattar: boxing is pretty neat
holloway: pic.twitter.com/lEyumzgcwH— Hektic_One (@hektic_one) January 17, 2021
Im just watching this Holloway/Kattar fight. Holloway is incredible but my goodness this Kattar dude is tough as nails. What a chin.— Kevin Johnson (@highpockets84) January 17, 2021
Holloway vs Kattar was 🔥 🔥
Max is a beast 👏— BLACK STALLION (@Bash_W) January 17, 2021
Watching Holloway vs Kattar again, unbelievable scrap, Kattar is ridiculously tough to take that onslaught— Jaime Grange-Cook (@JGC1892) January 17, 2021
That Hawaiian punch was spiked with kattar's blood#Holloway 🔥— Qusai Nematallah (@QusaiSN) January 17, 2021
Ortega watching kattar getting beat by Holloway #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/BGKVrE84Dl— IDK What Im Doing (@HutchTco) January 17, 2021
The biggest difference between this version of Max Holloway & the usual, was how early he got started.
This is the 1st time that Max has thrown over 100 strikes in the 1st round of a fight.
He threw 100+ strikes in EVERY round vs Kattar. 🤯@ThaWeasle #MMATwitter #UFC #MMA— Fighting Raccoon 👊🏻🦝 (@shYNY_Yordy) January 17, 2021
Watching this Holloway and kattar fight shows me how much of an iron chin kattar has— style bender v2 (@_omars13) January 17, 2021
Holloway looked insane against Kattar.. wow— Daniel Cooley (@_DeecTweets) January 17, 2021
Can't get over Max Holloway's performance yesterday. That was one of the best performances I've ever seen from a fighter. Kattar chose to make it pretty much an exclusively standing and striking match and Holloway picked him apart and bloodied and beat the shit out of him— Rob 🦔 (@hipvault) January 17, 2021