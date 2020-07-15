UFC Fight Island 1: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Wednesday night, the UFC action on Yas Island continues with Fight Island 1. Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige will face off in the featherweight division as the main event. Here's how to watch the first free event from Abu Dhabi, which follows in the heels of Saturday's pay-per-view.

UFC Fight Island 1 will air as a simulcast on both ESPN and the subscription-based streaming app ESPN+. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET, and the main continues at 10 p.m. ET. The price of ESPN+ is $5 for one month of service or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. The streaming service is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Tablet, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go, and across Android phones and tablets.

Heading into Wednesday's battle, both Kattar and Ige are surging in the featherweight division. Kattar is the No. 8-ranked fighter in the division while a win would move Ige into the top-10. Ige has not lost a fight since his first UFC bout back in January 2018.

"I think we're similar in the fact that many people overlooked us and didn't think we'd have this opportunity and doubted us along the way," Kattar said to reporters, per ESPN. "And here we are — main event, Abu Dhabi, Fight Island. ... A win over Dan Ige puts me one step closer to ultimately becoming champion of the UFC in the featherweight division. That's my goal, to bring that belt back home to Boston."

Along with Kattar vs. Ige, the main event includes four other bouts between rising stars. Tim Elliott and Ryan Benoit will face off in a flyweight fight while Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann headline a bantamweight bout. Molly McCann and Talia Santos represent the women's division on the main card while Abdul Razak Alhassan and Mounir Lazzez kick off the main card.

The UFC's first free event from Fight Island will miss one of the fights due to an issue on Tuesday. The promotion scrapped Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez after Bergh did not weigh in due to weight-cutting issues. Chris Fishgold and Alhassan both missed their respective weight limits after being three pounds too heavy. However, they are expected to fight on Wednesday night.