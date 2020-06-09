UFC: Fans Sound off After Fight Island Location Reveal

Tuesday morning, Dana White revealed the location of Fight Island. When UFC fighters board the private airplane in July ahead of four separate events, they will do so in anticipation of a journey to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. They will head to an island best known for a Ferrari-themed amusement park and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

When fans saw this news, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some were a little upset about Fight Island being the same location as a motorsports-themed tourist destination. They had hoped for a more remote location, a la the island from Mortal Kombat. Others, however, were excited. They had long awaited the location and simply expressed happiness that White had finally broken the news.

For some fans, the location and dates were less important. They were far more focused on the fact that some top fighters are no longer on the roster. These fans watched Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor all announce their retirements within a matter of weeks and wanted to know if White would prevent even more departures.