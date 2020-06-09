UFC: Fans Sound off After Fight Island Location Reveal
Tuesday morning, Dana White revealed the location of Fight Island. When UFC fighters board the private airplane in July ahead of four separate events, they will do so in anticipation of a journey to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. They will head to an island best known for a Ferrari-themed amusement park and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
When fans saw this news, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some were a little upset about Fight Island being the same location as a motorsports-themed tourist destination. They had hoped for a more remote location, a la the island from Mortal Kombat. Others, however, were excited. They had long awaited the location and simply expressed happiness that White had finally broken the news.
For some fans, the location and dates were less important. They were far more focused on the fact that some top fighters are no longer on the roster. These fans watched Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor all announce their retirements within a matter of weeks and wanted to know if White would prevent even more departures.
I heard the fighter have to swim back to the mainland, through shark infested waters, to get their full purse. @eugeneSrobinson— HeyArcher (@HeyArcher) June 9, 2020
June 9, 2020
Fighting to the sound of waves crashing and hearing the smack of every strike and leg kick #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Bed9jPABDA— Matt 🥊 (@RameyMatt) June 9, 2020
Is Khabib vs Justin happening there @danawhite ??— marta (@marttayall) June 9, 2020
Abu Dhabi? What a let down.— Mr.Haze random string of numbers (@MrHaze20321727) June 9, 2020
Cool can you start paying your fighters what they’re worth now?— Heat 3x🏆 (@TeflonDonMIA) June 9, 2020
ok cool but first can u get ur best fighters to stop leaving?— bubs (@prodbubter) June 9, 2020
UF-SEA!!— Mark Garrett 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 (@ShizuokaMark) June 9, 2020
Everyone be jumping on Google Earth right now.— Ollie ❁ (@_Ollie) June 9, 2020
Island pic.twitter.com/OfyzjTY2oS— Mr Hurley (@hurleyisgod) June 9, 2020
That’s an island the same way Manhattan is an island— Robert Kuhn (@RobertKuhn888) June 9, 2020
Great! Start paying your fighters!— Johnny Alpha (@pistolgrippoet) June 9, 2020
8 hrs ahead. Gonna be some early start times on the east coast of USA? Whats the plan?— Casey (@CaseyJLynn) June 9, 2020
It’s finally here ‘ Fight Island ‘ pic.twitter.com/Cltbl6eGjX— callum (@Callumseymour_) June 9, 2020