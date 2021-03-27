UFC 260: Time, Channel, and How to Watch Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

✖

Saturday night, two UFC heavyweight stars will meet for the second time. Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will face off at UFC 260, the rematch of their UFC 220 battle. Here is how to watch the highly-anticipated bout.

UFC 260 takes place Saturday night, starting with the early prelims at 7:30 p.m. ET. The prelims continue at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. All three portions of UFC 260 will air on ESPN+, but the pay-per-view event will cost $70, as well as the subscription price of the streaming service. However, new subscribers can access both the PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $89.98.

The last time these two UFC stars faced off, Miocic secured a victory by decision. Ngannou then lost by decision to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, but he has since rebounded. Ngannou's past four victories have all been by knockouts, setting up his rematch at UFC 260.

Miocic, on the other hand, has two title defenses of his own. He defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 and then UFC 252. The 38-year-old completed the trilogy with Cormier and then discussed potential retirement. However, he is not yet ready to walk away before facing off with Ngannou once again.

The UFC 260 card will also feature a former welterweight champion in Tyron Woodley. He will attempt to defeat Vicente Luque and rebound from three consecutive losses. Luque is favored to win, per CBS Sports, but Woodley has vowed to avoid having his career end with losses.

"Life is not always a straight path," Woodley told reporters, per MMA Fighting. "It can be, but we make choices, and I made choices in my life that veered me off that path. Those are things that I have to deal with, and quitting is not an option. I’ve got to go out on top like I plan to do."

