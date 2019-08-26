Stipe Miocic Celebrates UFC Win Over Daniel Cormier With Giant Champagne Bottle

Stipe Miocic was viewed as an underdog of sorts heading into his heavyweight battle with reigning champion Daniel Cormier, but he turned in an upset and took back the belt. How did he react to this victory? By partying at Cleveland’s Barley House. According to TMZ Sports, Miocic was seen on Saturday night with a massive bottle of champagne in hand.

As it turns out, the Luc Belaire was only partially used in part to celebrate his victory. It also happened to be Miocic’s 37th birthday. It’s been a good month for the heavyweight champion. Not only did he defeat Cormier and take back the belt that had previously been his, but he successfully made it through yet another year of life. Why not celebrate with a massive bottle of champagne?

Of course, Miocic wasn’t alone in his quest to celebrate the victory. As a Cleveland native, he was joined by many friends in the area, including pass-rushing extraordinaire Myles Garrett of the Browns. To make the party extra-special, Miocic and friends also enjoyed a custom-made birthday cake in the shape of a UFC trophy, which was created by Colossal Cupcakes.

Miocic is now a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. He won the title the first time back in 2016 when he defeated Fabrício Werdum via knock out. He lost the title on July 7, 2018, when Cormier took him down by knockout punches.

He nearly missed out on the opportunity to take back his belt after starting slowly in the first round, but Miocic experienced a surprising turnaround and took over the fight. As he explained to MMA Fighting, there was a specific moment in which he realized that he needed to pick it up.

“Stop fighting like a b—,” Miocic said in his postgame interview. “I was fighting like a b—, I really was. To take nothing from D.C., he’s tough. He fought the best in the world, he beat the best in the world, and it just took me a little time to get my mojo, I just couldn’t feel it.

“One coach told me, ‘When you walked into that fourth round, I knew it was gonna be over. I just see it in your face, your swagger, your hips are moving, I knew it was gonna be good.”

Miocic’s coach was proven correct, and now the reigning champion is getting to celebrate the fruits of his victory.