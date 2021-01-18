UFC 257: Conor Mcgregor Declares 'Fight Island Is Mine' Ahead of Dustin Poirier Rematch

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on Saturday for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. The two men will headline UFC 257 and cap off a wild night of MMA action. The battle in the octagon is still five days away, but McGregor is hyping up the matchup. He released a video on Twitter that showed him shirtless and shadow boxing while wearing sunglasses at night. The Irishman took off the shades and then winked for the camera. He used the caption to declare that "Fight Island is mine."

When UFC fans saw the video, they responded with a variety of comments. Many proclaimed that McGregor will defeat Poirier once again and make his comeback in style. Others disagreed and said that he would lose after "retiring" for the third time. Of course, there were also some fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov that wanted to talk about an entirely different match, one that took place at UFC 229.