UFC 246: Announcer Does Not Recognize Browns QB Baker Mayfield, and Fans Lose It

With UFC 246 serving as the long-anticipated return of Conor McGregor, it was expected that some of the biggest names would be in attendance. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was spotted in the crowd, along with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Although the announcer didn’t even notice the former first overall pick.

Baker Mayfield so incognito in that hat the announcer didn’t even notice him with Myles Garrett at the UFC fight tonight. 😬pic.twitter.com/0XukEfdu7X — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 19, 2020

“Just rolling through Baker Mayfield without acknowledging that he’s there (and wearing an urban sombrero). Not cool,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter following the celebrity sightings. He was not the only one thrown off by Mayfield not being mentioned.

“They acknowledged Myles Garrett but completely ignored Baker Mayfield who was RIGHT there [laughing face emoji]” another user added to the conversation. They believed that it should have been easy to spot Mayfield considering that he is in a multitude of Progressive Insurance commercials, and yet, he was not recognized on Saturday.

The former first overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft in Garrett was shown in the stands and eagerly anticipating the battle between McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The Cleveland Browns haven’t been active since the NFL season ended. Garrett, on the other hand, has been serving out an indefinite suspension stemming from an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

While there were many that seemed surprised to see Garrett in attendance, they were quickly distracted by the announcer simply skipping over Mayfield. The Browns struggled through a losing season while the QB dealt with a sophomore slump. Still, the fans didn’t believe that he was worth forgetting on Saturday night.

“Ouch. Celebrity shots at UFC 246. ‘Former number one pick of the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett!’” another UFC viewer wrote. “He was sitting right next to former number one pick of the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield. Not a mention. They moved on to Tom Brady.”

Of course, the belief among some viewers is that the announcer simply did not recognize Mayfield due to his appearance. With his hat and budding facial hair, they believed that he looked more like Rob Schneider’s character from The Waterboy than an NFL quarterback.

While the attention on Saturday night was clearly turned toward McGregor and Cerrone, the fans had to take a few moments to laugh about the announcer skipping over Mayfield. They simply couldn’t stop thinking about this oversight.

