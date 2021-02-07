Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial: 'Wayne's World' Stars Mike Myers, Dana Carvey Jam With Cardi B

✖

Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey just very excellently revived their beloved SNL characters for an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial during the 2021 game (which will be free to watch). The ad features the two iconic comedians promoting the food delivery service while donning their rockin' talk show hosts alter egos. The public access hosts promote using Uber Eats to support local restaurants with a little help from some tricky advertiser tactics. Those tactics include cute babies, large spliced-in text and a celebrity cameo from Cardi B.

The commercial was previously teased during the Jan. 27 episode of Saturday Night Live, with the rock 'n' roll duo joking that 2020 "Was a great year... NOT." Myers' Wayne went on to say that it "really sucked," with Carvey's Garth adding,"It sucked donkey." Myers then said, "We just wanted to say we’ll see you soon for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named," clearly referring to the Super Bowl. "We'll see you on the big bowl," Carvey said slyly, with Myers quipping, "The gigantic bowl." The ad eventually ends with a doorbell ring and an Uber Eats bag sitting on a table.

Myers and Carvey originated their roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar on SNL in the late '80s. The sketches were such big hits with viewers, that in 1991 Paramount Pictures green-lit a major motion picture starring the two. Wayne's World was released in 1992, quickly becoming both commercial and critical success. At over $180 million in revenue at the box office, it remains the highest-grossing film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch. The film would go on to spawn a sequel, 1993's Wayne's World 2.

One of the most iconic moments from the first Wayne's World movie is when Wayne, Garth, and three of their friends lip-sync Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" while driving around their home town of Aurora, Illinois. "I fought very, very hard for Bohemian Rhapsody," Myers previously told Rolling Stone of getting the song into the film. "At that time, the public had kind of forgotten about Queen a little bit." He explained that SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who was a producer on the film, "was suggesting Guns N Roses — I don’t even remember the song — because at the time, Guns N Roses had a number one song."

Myers said his reply to Michaels was, "I hear you. I think that’s really smart," but the problem was he "didn’t have any jokes for a Guns N Roses song." He then added, "I had lots of jokes for 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It’s just inherently comedic." After getting approval from the band and seeing the finished product have such an impact on so many, Myers says "it all just seemed so surreal. I didn’t even know they were going to release the film. The reaction was so unbelievable. It’s just one of the most satisfying moments in my professional life." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.