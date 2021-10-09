Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Time, Channel and How to Watch

A huge boxing match takes place tonight when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder get in the ring for the third time. After several postponements, the fight will take place at the T-Mobile Area in Paradise, Nevada, for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The start time is set for 9 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN/Fox pay-per-view. The fight can also be streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports App.

This second re-match was supposed to happen last year but was pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fury and Wilder first met in the ring in December 2018, and the match ended in a draw. The first re-match happened in February 2020, and Fury won the WBC and then-vacant The Ring heavyweight title via TKO. Wilder lost the WBC title after winning it in 2015 and suffered the first loss of his pro boxing career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He gave me the best of him in that ring and I took it all,” Wilder said in an interview with BJ Flores looking back on the loss, per Boxing Insider. “I knew something was wrong with me. I knew I was not right…I was looking drained. Drowsy.” Wilder also pointed out Fury’s flaws. “He’s got a wrap sheet for treating. He’s got a wrap sheet for abusing drugs,” he says. “You’ve got a guy whose known for cheating and he’s telling the truth?”

Fury has yet to lose a match and previously held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. When speaking to ESPN this week, Fury predicted what will happen in his bout with Wilder.

“Does it go the distance? No chance,” Fury revealed. “I’ll stop him again. I’ll smash him. I’ll submit him this time. Like an MMA fighter, I’ll make him quit. I’ll punish him severely. I’m going to really, really damage him. …He might get on his toes and run away for a few rounds. Therefore, if he doesn’t engage, then he’s hard to knock out, isn’t he? Before he came straight at me like that, it was like two bulldozers in a ring meeting, bang. He came trying to knock me out, I tried to knock him out. He got caught, I didn’t. But this time, if he comes out running away, it can prolong the outcome. But sooner or later I’ll get to him, and as soon as I close the distance on him, it’s over.”