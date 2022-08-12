Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing

Tyson Fury is calling it a career. The boxing heavyweight champion has decided to retire from the sport three days after announcing his return. Fury posted a message on social media, announcing that he has decided to "walk away" from boxing. However, Fury could make a return since he originally announced his retirement in April.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage," Fury wrote on Twitter. On Tuesday, Fury announced he was returning to boxing and was planning to fight Derek Chisora, who won the vacant WBA International heavyweight title in July.

"I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora," the reigning WBC champion said in a video posted on social media. "I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career." Fury first defeated Chisora in 2011 and won British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. He beat Chisora again in 2015 and won the European, WBO International and the vacant British heavyweight title.

If Fury stays retired, he will leave as an undefeated champion. He has a 32-0-1 record, with the only draw coming against Wilder in 2018. Fury went on to beat Wilder in consecutive fights in Feb. 2020 and Oct. 2021. Fury's last fight was in April, taking down Dillian Whyte via TKO. He is currently the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion. ESPN and BoxRec have ranked Fury the best heavyweight boxer in the world.

"I've done everything asked of me," Fury said after his match against Whyte, per ESPN. "I've done more promotion, more interviews than anybody, and I go above and beyond with all these shows I fight on, so I definitely deserve to be able to make a choice where I think it benefits me most. I've given 20 years to boxing, amateur and professional. I've had me brains knocked out. I've been put down, I've been rocked, I've been cut. I've had tough fights, I've had draws, I've had wins. I've boxed all over the world. How much blood can you get out of a stone?"