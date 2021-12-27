Tyrese Maxey: Philadelphia 76ers Player’s Home Catches Fire on Christmas Eve

Tyrese Maxey’s New Jersey home caught fire on Christmas Eve, a team official said to Action News. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard and everyone at his home are safe with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown but the incident occurred at 7 p.m. in Voorhees New Jersey. Firefighters were called for a multi-alarm fire, and the 76ers are working with Maxey to make sure he and his family have everything they need.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the fire caused property damage to Maxey’s home, but he is grateful everyone is safe. “That’s really all that matters, Maxey told the Inquirer on Sunday. “As long as we are alive, everything is [just] material. Everything else can be replaced. Maxey’s family was at the home to celebrate Christmas. He said that he “kind of broke down” when he realized his nieces did not have any gifts to open due to the fire. But some gifts were salvaged for the family to have “some kind of Christmas.”

“It’s tough times,” Maxey said. “But we stick together as a family. We stick together as a whole.” Maxey was drafted No. 21 overall by the 76ers in 2020 after spending one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. In the 2019-2020 season, Maxey averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team.

In his rookie season with the 76ers, Maxer averaged eight points and two assists per game in 61 games. He helped the 76ers get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals. “It feels like a great, amazing situation for myself. I was talking to my parents about it, I feel like I can go in and make an immediate impact on a contending team, a competitive team, that’s the way I like to play. I like to win,” Maxey said, per the Philly Voice in November 2020.

“This is a team and an organization where it seems that’s what they want to do. They want to win now, and I think I fit right into that culture. I’m going to make those winning plays, I’m going to go out there and do what it takes to win. That’s what I think I bring to this team.”