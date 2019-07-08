Tyler Skaggs: Everything We Know About Los Angeles Angels Pitcher’s Sudden Death

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died suddenly last week, and while there are many details that have been reported on, his passing has left a lot of unanswered questions as well. The MLB star was only 27 years old at the time of his death, and in a statement his team said, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

In 2009, Skaggs was drafted to the Angels right out of high school, but was traded one year later to the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few years after that, in 2013, he was traded back to the Angels where he remained until his death.

Below, we have complied a list of everything that fans need to know about Skaggs passing. Scroll down to read more.

Found Unresponsive

According to a statement from Southlake police, they responded to a call around 2 p.m. local time of “an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel.”

“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement added.

Los Angeles Angels Manager Statement

.@Angels manager Brad Ausmus breaks down in tears while discussing the team’s response to Tyler Skaggs’ death https://t.co/9XpkwF8B0q pic.twitter.com/PQsnP9GHKT — KTLA (@KTLA) July 2, 2019

Following Skaggs death, Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus spoke to the press about how the team was handling it.

“The team all got together, a couple times, and some of the guys spoke. But I think most importantly, in the end, we were able to talk about Tyler and laugh about some of the stories and some of the goofy things he did [and] listen to some of his music. So, it was good,” he stated just before being overcome with emotion and breaking down in tears.

Game Canceled

In a press release, the Texas Rangers announced that the game they were scheduled to play against the Angels the same night as Skaggs death had been canceled.

“Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs,” the statement read.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

No Warning Signs

Sources who had spent time with Skaggs the day before his death told TMZ that there were no apparent signs that anything was wrong and that “he seemed completely normal.”

“I was with him on Sunday. He seemed like himself,” one source told the outlet.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong,” a second source shared, adding that Skaggs’ death was especially “shocking” considering that he had just pitched in a game two days before.

Suicide Ruled Out As Cause of Death

While no official cause of death is being reported currently, the Southlake Police Department did confirm that “it does not appear at this time that suicide was the cause of death.”

The department also stated that they do not have reason to be that foul play was involved in Skaggs’ death.

From the Southlake Police Department: ‘In these early stages of the investigation, it does not appear at this time that suicide was the cause of death,” of @Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27. An autopsy is scheduled for today. w/@JeffWilson_FWST: https://t.co/Uq2rnecoEq — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) July 2, 2019

MLB Players Break Silence

“My first at-bat, I get up there and … all i do is think about him.”@MikeTrout remembers his teammate, friend and brother, Tyler Skaggs. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Cibmot8Qpb — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019

Many of Skaggs’ teammates and fellow MLB players have since commented and issued statements on his tragic death.

“I will always celebrate the life of this great guy! We have lost an Angel yesterday and we need to lift up his family in prayer…” tweeted Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.

“I am heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Praying for his family to find peace in such a hard moment. Sad moment for baseball,” New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera added.

Moment of Silence

The day after his death, the Angels played their game against the Texas Rangers.

During the game, a moment of silence was held in honor of Skaggs.

Additionally, all of the proceeds from the Rangers’ in-house raffle went to the Angels Baseball Foundation, which meets needs pertaining to health and education in the Los Angeles community.

When Will Official Cause of Death Be Known?

Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner says it will withhold autopsy information regarding Tyler Skaggs, per the family’s request, pending completion of a final examination. It estimates a completion date of Oct. 2. — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 2, 2019

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner began an autopsy on Skaggs’ body, but the results will not be made available until October.

Previously, the Santa Monica Observer published a story claiming that Skaggs death may have been due to an opioid overdose, but they later retracted the article due to “a combination of death threats, lawyer threats and concern for personal safety.”