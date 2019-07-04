Tyler Skaggs Colleagues Say There Were ‘No Warning Signs’ Day Before His Death

Tyler Skaggs seemed like his usual self the day before he died, according to his colleagues. Sources who were spending time with the MLB player on Sunday told TMZ that there were no obvious signs anything was wrong and that “he seemed completely normal.”

“I was with him on Sunday. He seemed like himself,” one source told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There was no indication that anything was wrong,” another source said, adding that the 27-year-old’s death was “shocking,” especially since Skaggs had pitched in a game just two days before he died.

Skaggs and the rest of the Los Angeles Angels traveled to Dallas, Texas on Sunday before a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Skaggs was found unconscious in his hotel room just hours before Monday’s game, which was postponed. The Southlake Police Department said that they do not believe foul play was involved — or that Skaggs’ death was a suicide.

Although an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, the public will have to wait until October for the autopsy report, per the family’s request, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

In an official statement, the Angels confirmed Skaggs’ death on Monday. “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team wrote. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Billy Eppler, the team’s general manager, said he was in “utter shock and disbelief. It’s just a very tragic day for the Angels, a tragic day for his wife, Carli [Skaggs], his mother Debbie [and for] Carli’s mom. Just a tragic day for everybody because this young man touched a lot of peoples’ lives, and you’re going to start to see the impact he’s had on people in the coming days.”

Angels manager Brad Ausmus broke down into tears while discussing the pitcher’s death.

“The team all got together, a couple times, and some of the guys spoke. But I think most importantly, in the end, we were able to talk about Tyler and laugh about some of the stories and some of the goofy things he did [and] listen to some of his music. So, it was good,” Ausmus said.