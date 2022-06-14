Two NFL Teams in Talks to Make a Big Quarterback Trade

✖

Two NFL teams are ready to make a big trade before the 2022 season begins. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers are in talks for a trade of Baker Mayfield. The Browns are looking to trade Mayfield after the team acquired Deshaun Watson, and the Panthers have "urgency" to get the deal done.

"The main issue remains Mayfield's salary and how much or how little (the) teams (will) pay," Jones wrote. "There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks (are) ongoing."

There's urgency from the Panthers and Browns to get a trade done for Baker Mayfield soon, per @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/WttTlSHp5f — PFF (@PFF) June 14, 2022

The Panthers are in need of a quarterback since Sam Darnold struggled last season. The Panthers also brought back Cam Newton last year but also had issues with consistency. In this year's draft, the Panthers selected Matt Corral in the third round, but the addition of Mayfield would be a big upgrade for a team that hasn't had a franchise QB since Newton left after the 2019 season.

"We're happy with the group we have," Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said in May. "I never put an absolute on anything. [But] we came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that's what we did. And we're going to go with this group."

Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four seasons in Cleveland, the 27-year-old quarterback posted a 29-30 regular-season record and threw for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and led the team to their first playoff win since the 1994 season.

"With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me," Mayfield wrote in a message to Browns fans earlier this year. "We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs."