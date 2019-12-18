Twitter Names the Top Female Athletes of 2019

2019 was a great year for female athletes. From the U.S. Women’s Soccer team winning the World Cup to the women headlining Wrestlemania 35, it was a wild ride for the female athletes and it will only get better in 2020. But before we can go forward, we have to look back at who were the top athletes this year. Twitter recently named the top female athletes of 2019 and this was determined by the number of Twitter users talking about each athlete from January to November.

Of the female athletes who made the list, three play tennis, three are soccer stars, two are gymnasts, and two are WWE Superstars. Of the three soccer players who made the cut, two play on the USWNT. That is not the case with Twitter’s top male athletes as the soccer players who made the list are from outside the U.S. Also, no male WWE Superstars made the list while the two women who made their list stole the show at Wrestlemania 35.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a look at how Twitter ranked the top female athletes.

1. Megan Rapinoe

PINOE GO OFF! 👏👏 @mPinoe accepting her 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year award 👀pic.twitter.com/lJfVe4NtPL — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) December 11, 2019

Megan Rapinoe is known for being outspoken off the field, but the soccer star was one of the leaders of the USWNT who won the World Cup this year. She was named Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2019 and she scored six goals during the World Cup which led to her winning the Golden Boot Award.

2. Serena Williams

Congrats to @SerenaWilliams on being named the WTA Player of the Decade by @Tennis!



Winning back-to-back-to-back @usopen 🏆s is among the 🇺🇸’s most impressive achievements of the 2010s. pic.twitter.com/8MvfsrcRO5 — USTA (@usta) December 12, 2019

Serena Williams didn’t win a major title this year, but she’s still one of the top female athletes in the world. Williams was the runner up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and she continued to stay in the news with public appearances.

3. Naomi Osaka

Quentin Taran-“hello my name is NINOOOOOO” pic.twitter.com/J8X14LPBcE — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) December 10, 2019

Naomi Osaka is emerging as a rising star in the tennis world. After winning the U.S. Open in 2018 by defeating Serena Williams in the finals, she started 2019 by winning the Australian Open. She also reached the third round of the French Open and she was the No. 1-ranked player in the world at one point in the year.

4. Alex Morgan

Like Rapinoe, Alex Morgan was a big reason the USWNT dominated the World Cup competition. She scored five goals in the opening game against Thailand and she scored a goal against England which was on her birthday. She won the Silver Boot award for her work and she recently announced she’s expecting her first child next year.

5. Simone Biles

Simone Biles is officially the most decorated woman gymnast in HISTORY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eBjcZrigyy — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) December 17, 2019

Simone Biles is getting ready for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and she did that by dominating the world championships. She won five gold medals of the event and she has now won 25 world championship medals. Along winning medals, Biles has been open about her relationship with her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

6. Becky Lynch

“The Man” Becky Lynch made an impact on the WWE in 2019 as she won the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at Wrestlemania 35. She became a fan favorite to now being the top female superstar and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

7. Marta

The Brazilian soccer legend Marta Vieira da Silva has won FIFA’s player-of-the-year award six times, and the way she plays has changed the women’s game.https://t.co/ycdD8oz2m1 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 25, 2019

There is a lot of talk about the USWNT, but Marta is not chopped liver. The Brazilian soccer player was named Best FIFA Women’s player in 2018 and she led Brazil to the Round of 16 of the World Cup this year. She has scored 17 goals in World Cup play which is a record.

8. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey Most Likely To Win 2020 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/wPhwiRzZXD — PWStream (@PWStream) December 12, 2019

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in 2018 and won the Raw Women’s Championship that year. In 2019 Rousey continued her dominance until she lost the title in 2018 to Becky Lynch and she is now taking a break for WWE. However, the former UFC star is planning to return soon.

9. Maria Sharapova

Pinch me 🤩!!

A truly surreal experience filming a segment for the @themorningshow with the kindest women I could ever ask to sit alongside. Thank you Reese + Jen for an unforgettable afternoon! Catch the new episode today ✨ pic.twitter.com/JuONd20V4o — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) December 13, 2019

Sharapova battled injuries in 2019 and finished has the 131st-ranked tennis player in the world. But because she has made an impact on and off the court over the years, Twitter users seem to love talking about her as she’s the only Russian tennis player to win every grand slam title.

10. Katelyn Ohashi

Katelyn Ohashi is amazing. BTW the music mix is great. pic.twitter.com/6bXGZbrDPT — fitley☘️ (@fitzingsworth) December 9, 2019

Katelyn Ohashi became famous when she scored a perfect 10 the 2019 Collegiate Challenge back in January. She was a six-time All-American while attending UCLA she won two gold medals at the NCAA Championships in 2018.