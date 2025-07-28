TV Broadcaster Suffers Concussion After Falling From Deer Stand

Adley Rutschman isn’t the only Baltimore Oriole out of commission these days.

Orioles announcer Ben McDonald couldn’t return to his job following MLB’s All-Star break after he fell 25 feet down from a deer stand last Thursday.

In a video post on Twitter/X from last Friday, McDonald said, “This is what a severe concussion looks like and sounds like! (I still don’t remember anything) Apparently, I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning….I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me,” he wrote. “Very lucky….concussion and 2 cracked vertebra’s….I’ll be back in #Birdland soon calling @Orioles games! Thank you for all ur thoughts and thank you to the Doctors! See yall soon!”

This is what a severe concussion looks like and sounds like!🤦‍♂️ (I still don’t remember anything) Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning….I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me. Very lucky….concussion and 2 cracked vertebra’s….I’ll be back… pic.twitter.com/uvczgV1uOq — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) July 19, 2025

McDonald spent a week out of the booth before returning.

Upon his return to the Orioles’ broadcasting booth on the MASN network this past Friday, his co-broadcaster Kevin Brown and the rest of the MASN crew gave him a large padded helmet and wrapped him in bubble wrap to discourage any future injuries.

McDonald later posted the clip on Twitter/X with the caption, “They got me!” and a laughing emoji.

The Orioles need all the help they can get, even from the broadcast booth—currently, the team is dead-last in the American League East with a record of 47-58.