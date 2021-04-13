Troy Aikman Is Still in Incredible Shape at Age 54

✖

Troy Aikman looks like he can suit up for the Dallas Cowboys right now. The 54-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Instagram to post a photo of him out with his friends in Florida. In the photo, Aikman is posing shirtless, and fans pointed out how good he looks.

“What a weekend,” Aikman captioned the photo. “Lots of laughs with great friends reminiscing our time together in Dallas and celebrating [Jimmy Johnson]. We are all indebted to Coach for changing our lives. Next stop, Canton, Ohio!" Johnson, who coached the Cowboys when Aikman was the starting quarterback, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. He's a member of the Class of 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson and the rest of the 2020 class will be honored on August 7 while the class of 2021 will be enshrined on August 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troy (@troyaikman)

Aikman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 after leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. And while Aikman was in good shape back then, he could be in better shape now. In a recent Instagram post, Aikman showed off the work he puts at the gym, while writing, "Balance is important for health and well-being." By no means, Aikman is making a comeback, but staying healthy is important as he will be on the road a lot this fall calling NFL games for Fox Sports.

"I've always worked out. I've always been pretty strict about it, and worked out pretty hard," Aikman said to GQ in January when asked about staying in shape. "So that hasn't changed. My diet has. I've gotten really strict since the quarantining started last March. I felt that people were going to go one of two ways: they were going to be in the best shape of their life or they're gonna be in the worst shape of their life. I decided that I was gonna be in the best shape of my life. So I've just tried to take it to a little bit of a different level for me. I'm eating a lot more fruits and vegetables, whole foods, and a lot of fish and lean meats. I feel really good."