Adam Sandler Sends out NFL Hall of Fame Tweet About Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson Just Hours Before ‘Uncut Gems’ Snub

Legendary NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson had a great weekend as they were selected to be the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And one of the most notable celebrities to congratulate them is Adam Sandler who currently stars in the film Uncut Gems. On Twitter, Sander sent a message to Cowher and Johnson, but he sent it as one of his most famous characters.

Cowher and Johnson both made cameo appearances in the Sandler film The Waterboy. When he learned that the two made the Hall of Fame, he sent a message to them reflecting on their appearance in the 1998 football movie.

A huge congrats to @CowherCBS and @JimmyJohnson for their Hall of Fame well deserved respect!! Love u guys and please don’t tell mamma about me playing foosball. Your proud friend, Bobby Boucher pic.twitter.com/8mzWmynDBN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Sandler’s note could have been a response to what Cowher’s initial tweet to Johnson and Sandler.

“Congrats to @JimmyJohnson on joining the @ProFootballHOF!” Cowher wrote. I wonder if @AdamSandler knew he had two future Hall of Famers in the stands watching Bobby Boucher in The Waterboy?

Both coaches are deserving of being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992-2006. In his first season with the Steelers, he led the team to a 11-5 record and they won the AFC Central Division crown which led to him being named Coach of the Year. During his time with the Steelers, the team has appeared in six AFC championship games, two Super Bowls and they won the Super Bowl in 2005.

Johnson was the Dallas Cowboys‘ head coach from 1998-1993 and he made a huge impact. He led the team to Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993 making him one of six coaches in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls. He was also a successful college football coach as he led the University of Miami to a national championship in 1987.

While Sandler was happy with Cowher and Johnson getting their ticket to Canton, Ohio, fans weren’t happy that Sandler didn’t get his ticket to an Oscar nomination. The Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday morning and Sandler did not get a Best Actor nod for his role in Uncut Gems. When Sandler learned who was nominated, he sent a tweet that congratulated all the nominees including Kathy Bates who co-stared with Sandler in The Waterboy, calling her “Mama.”