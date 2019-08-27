Former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Rips Radio Host for Andrew Luck Critique

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman had to put a national radio host in his place for his take on recently retired quarterback Andrew Luck. Doug Gottlieb, who is the host of The Doug Gottlieb Show on FOX Sports Radio, shared a not very popular opinion on Luck who retired from the NFL on Saturday night. He said on Twitter, “Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever.

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

When Aikman saw the tweet, he responded by saying, “That’s total bulls— Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice.”

Gottlieb has yet to respond to the Hall of Fame quarterback, but he did respond to Green Bay Packers reporter Aaron Nagler who told him to delete the tweet. Gottlieb said, “I like Andrew Luck, a lot. Have defended him and his success to others. But what does it say about Alex Smith trying to come back from a leg injury where he nearly lost a limb. Different mentality.”

Smith did suffer a brutal leg injury which will keep him put on the 2019 season. But Luck has been on the same cycle the last four years when it comes to injuries, pain and rehab. That was one of the first things luck mentioned his press conference.

“This is not an easy decision. Honestly, it’s the hardest decision of my life,” Luck said via ESPN. “But it is the right decision for me. For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab, and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason, and I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football.

“I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. Taken the joy out of the game, and after 2016, when I played in pain and was unable to regularly practice, I made a vow to myself that I would not go down that path again.”

Football means a lot to Luck, but he’s now choosing his family and health over a game that he can’t play forever. You can’t get mad at him for that.