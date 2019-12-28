Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Mistakes’ After Reuniting With Tristan Thompson at Christmas Party

Is Khloe Kardashian ready to forgive Tristan Thompson for publicly humiliating her with two cheating scandals under his belt? In the days following a reunion with her ex and the father of her daughter, True at her family’s Christmas party, the E! reality star got real about overcoming the past in a cryptic Instagram post featuring a number of quotes.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” a quote posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories read on Dec. 27. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While her sentiments didn’t echo those of finding and rediscovering her self-worth after the very public cheating scandal that unfolded in real time and later re-captured on her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she did share a quote about ignoring norms when it comes to love, family and career.

“You need to destroy the idea that there’s an expectation to do things by a certain age,” the post read. “You don’t have to be married with kids at 25. It’s okay to not have your dream job at 30 or to not have graduated by 22. There are no rules to life. Life is neither a race, nor a competition.”

The 35-year-old mother-of-one recently invited Thompson to her family’s annual holiday bash at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s home on Christmas Eve. The athlete posted a photo of himself in the photo booth at the event the following day. Other guests included, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick.

It appears as of lately, Thompson is not giving up on getting back with the reality star just yet! The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a comment to the Good American designer’s social media on Dec. 18 that had fans up in arms. In response to a set of photos shared to Kardashian’s Instagram of the single mother with her daughter, True of whom she shares with Thompson, the NBA star took to the comments section to reply simply, “Family” alongside two heart emojis.

Naturally, fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were taken aback by the response, considering Thompson had been caught cheating on her for a second time earlier this year with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods and is no longer in a relationship with Kardashian.

“you aren’t family,” one fan wrote. “You are just the baby’s Dad.”

“Family you broke previously,” another echoed.

“if you loved her for real you would of never put yourself in a situation where she was going to get hurt,” another fan criticized.

There is no word yet as to whether Kardashian and Thompson are officially back together, despite sister Kourtney revealing via photos shared to her Instagram that she is now seemingly back with her ex, Younes Bendjima after he too was the subject of cheating allegations.

Photo credit: E! Entertainment / NBCU