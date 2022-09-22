Tristan Thompson Leaves Party With OnlyFans Model Amid Khloe Kardashian Introducing Son to World

Tristan Thompson was recently spotted leaving a party with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV this week just ahead of Khloe Kardashian introducing her son into the world, according to Page Six. The 31-year-old NBA star was seen at Jack Harlow's concert after party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood but didn't arrive with Juanita JCV. However, Thompson and the 24-year-old social media star departed in the same vehicle, which was Thompson's Mayback SUV.

Kardashian introduced her baby to the world in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday. She seems to approve of the on-again, off-again relationship she has with Thompson as she "liked" an Instagram post of him and a mystery woman vacationing in Europe.

"To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe's rep, they haven't spoken since December besides co-parenting. "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due," a post from Kardashian Social from July read.

In July, it was revealed that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a baby together via surrogate. The couple already has a daughter together, 4-year-old True, and their son was born shortly after their announcement. In December, it was revealed that Thompson cheated on Kardashian and conceived a baby with Maralee Nichols.

"I'm so grateful," Kardashian her second child in a confessional on The Kardashians, per Page Six. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have. Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day." Kardashian went on to say that she was "feeling depressed and sad," saying, "Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." Thompson has been in the NBA since 2011 and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season, Thompson played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.