Former Cleveland Cavaliers Coach David Blatt Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt announced he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Blatt, who is currently the head coach of the Greek team Olympiakos, released a statement on the club’s official website.

“A few months ago I was diagnosed with PPMS.. primary progressive multiple sclerosis,” Blatt wrote. “Τhis is a disease that has many forms and manifests itself in different ways to different people. It is an autoimmune system disease that can and does in many ways change your quality of life and ability to do even the most basic of functions in ways that have always seemed normal to you.”

Blatt went on to say he’s not sure how it happened, but he will continue to fight the disease despite the fact there is not a cure.

“Why did it happen? Well, the reason why one suffers from this illness is unknown,” Blatt continued. Given no particular cause or explanation, one is left to accept that it is what it is and to focus on making the best of any and all available resources to improve one’s condition. Today and going forward. It’s easy to fall into mental depression and physical lethargy. This fight is real and constant and non-ending as there is no cure for this disease, but it is not lethal. There are many that have even greater challenges and all must fight their own battles. All must have courage and determination and never give up attitudes to move forward and live life with the greatest quality possible. Forget the why in this case. It’s not an answerable question. focus on the next.”

As for his future, Blatt said he will continue to coach.

“I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things. I am fortunate. I have great doctors trainers physical therapists and management that accept my disabilities and help me overcome. How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not.”

Blatt, 60, is known for his time as the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2014-2016. In his first season with the Cavs, the team finished the year with a 53-29 record and the reached the NBA Finals only to lose to the Golden State Warriors. The following year, Blatt was leading the Cavs with the best record in the conference (30-11) but he was fired in January. Once the decision was made, general manager David Griffin explained why he let Blatt go.

“What I see is that we need to build a collective spirit, a strength of spirit, a collective will,” Griffin said via ESPN. “Elite teams always have that, and you see it everywhere. To be truly elite, we have to buy into a set of values and principles that we believe in. That becomes our identity.”

Blatt joined the Olympiakos last season and the team finished with a 15-15 record.