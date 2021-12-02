Trish Stratus Announces Return to WWE

Trish Stratus is coming back to WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer will appear at an upcoming live show in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. It will be one-night-only, and Status will host the event. Stratus released a statement about her return on her official website.

“Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time,” Stratus said. “Let’s do this Toronto!” Status last appeared on WWE TV in 2019 when she competed against Charlotte Flair. It looked as if that was the final match for Stratus, but she has recently been going back-and-forth with Sasha Banks on social media and is open to getting in the ring with her.

“If you’re talking about the dream match that everyone talks about with Sasha Banks?” Stratus said in an interview with Vibe 305 Sports earlier this month, per Wrestling Inc. “Maybe you might be referring to that match?” Trish asked. “Or you might not be, maybe that’s what I’m referring to. She is an amazing athlete. People sort of — they fantasize about that match because we had a little face-to-face at the women’s Royal Rumble. And who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done.

“I think fans would love to see that. I would love to whoop her butt and prove that I’m the best, and, you know, stuff like that,” she continued. “So yeah, let’s leave it with that little button and say, ‘Perhaps, one day, if I decide to go back in the ring, I mean, I may have to deliver a little Stratisfaction to The Boss.”

Stratus is considered to be the greatest women’s Superstar in WWE history. In her career, Stratus won the WWE Women’s Championship seven times, which is a record. She retired from wrestling full-time in 2006 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Status competed in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match and WWE’s first all-female pay-per-view event Evolution.