WWE Announces Greatest Woman Superstar of All Time

✖

WWE has made its claim on the greatest woman Superstar in its history. Due to its new relationship with Peacock, the WWE Network ranked the top 50 women of all time, and Trish Stratus came in at No. 1. Stratus beat out Charlotte Flair who came in at No. 2. The rest of the top five is Becky Lynch (No. 3) Chyna (No. 4) and Asuka (No. 5). Other notable female stars who came in the top 10 are Sasha Banks (No. 6), Lita (No. 8) and Ronda Rousey (No. 9). As mentioned by Fightful, one of the parameters of the list is it only goes as far back as 1993.

One could make the argument that Stratus is the reason WWE fans are seeing more women main eventing various shows. She made her WWE Debut in 2000 and went from a top manager to one of the top competitors in a very short span. During her WWE career, Stratus won the WWE Women's Championship six times and was named Diva of the Decade in 2003. 10 years later, Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

let's make something clear

we can be fans of charlotte flair, becky lynch, sasha banks, bayley, bella twins, aj etc but we cannot close ourselves and deny that trish stratus is the greatest of all time

that is an indisputable fact#WWE50GreatestWomen pic.twitter.com/0p4vsgKRU3 — Lily✨ (@BellasflairK2) March 26, 2021

"Just an honor," Stratus said in an interview with Main Event Radio in 2014. "You’re being recognized by your peers; your colleagues. Going in as the youngest was nice instead of hustling and bustling being an old bird coming up onto the stage. It was nice to be in my prime. And we represented the modern day divas, [Lita] this year and me last. I’m curious to see who they will choose next. A huge honor."

One of the other things Stratus got to do was main event an episode of Monday Night Raw with Lita in 2004. At that time, it was rare for women to be featured in the main event of WWE's flagship show. "Completely an honor to be able to have that spot," she said. "We both arrived and couldn’t believe it; it was like we’re WHAT tonight! We knew this was our chance to prove that the women could hang with the boys. We worked just as hard as they did, the fans embraced it. We came back to big applause from our co-workers which meant a lot."