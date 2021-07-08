Trish Stratus Shows off 'Mom Bod' in New Bikini Photo

✖

Trish Stratus looks like she can make another WWE title run. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Instagram on Thursday to post her "mom bod" while wearing a black bikini and hat. The photo led to a lot of praise from fellow WWE Superstars and legends such as Torrie Wilson, Charlotte Flair Nikki Bella, Mandy Rose and her best friend Lita.

Despite not competing in WWE full-time anymore, Stratus continues to stay busy with multiple projects. The 45-year-old recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette and talked about her pro wrestling career. And one of the things Stratus mentioned is how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told her she can reach his status in the company.

“I guess I knew I wanted to be the best at what I was doing,” Stratus said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc. “But also you have to remember this was a time where there wasn’t really women doing it. So you wouldn’t be like ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I maybe could look to The Rock and say ‘that’s what I want to do. And is that realistic? I’m not sure, because it seems like it’s never really been done so far.’ Then I remember The Rock said to me one day ‘you know, you can be the female Rock.’ And I was like ‘oh my god. Okay, I’m going to do that. Yes.’ So I just knew that it was my job then to be the best that I could be. And that would entail training and performing at my peak every time and outdoing my last performance.”

Stratus also talked about the word "Diva" used in WWE. "Maybe I did, but in interviews I never called myself Diva," she revealed. "I refused. I just didn’t get it, I didn’t get, because I enjoyed, in the beginning, that we were called superstars. We were all called superstars. And when they started this Diva thing I was like ‘ugh.’ Because as a tomboy the word Diva I was like ‘oh my god. I’m a Diva? No, I’m not. I don’t qualify.’ Even what they were calling a Diva, I’m not even that."

Stratus is considered the best women's Superstar in WWE history. During her time in WWE, Stratus won the Women's Championship seven times and the Hardcore Championship once. She was named Diva of the Decade in 2003 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.