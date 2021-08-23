Trish Stratus Shares Breastfeeding Photos to Help Normalize the 'Empowering' Act

✖

Trish Stratus recently expressed her love for how she took care of her kids when they were very young. Earlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer went to Instagram to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and showed photos of her breastfeeding her two children.

"As [World Breastfeeding Week] concludes I’m reflecting and feeling ever so grateful that my body was blessed with the ability to provide for my babes (I know this is not the case or choice for everyone)," Stratus wrote in the caption. "By choosing to accept the sole responsibility for both of my babes' health and nutrition for the first 6 months of their lives was empowering. Women's bodies are incredible!

"This [World Breastfeeding Week], let’s celebrate a woman's right, choice and ability to feed their baby... and, let's normalize this so she may do it whenever, however long and wherever she damn well wants! Oh! And to those who want to comment on my boob, puppies, or whatever you want to call them - how about we put our big boys pants on today, cool?"

Stratus, 45, is all about her family ever since retiring from pro wrestling. She also continues to impress on social media, showing off her "mom bod" while wearing a bikini in July. The last time Stratus was on WWE TV was in 2019 when she lost the Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. While appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Stratus talked about how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told her she would be "The Female Rock."

“I guess I knew I wanted to be the best at what I was doing,” Stratus said per Wrestling Inc. “But also you have to remember this was a time where there wasn’t really women doing it. So you wouldn’t be like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ I maybe could look to The Rock and say, ‘That’s what I want to do.' And is that realistic? I’m not sure, because it seems like it’s never really been done so far. Then I remember The Rock said to me one day, ‘You know, you can be the female Rock.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god. Okay, I’m going to do that. Yes.’ So I just knew that it was my job then to be the best that I could be. And that would entail training and performing at my peak every time and outdoing my last performance.”