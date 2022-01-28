Trish Stratus Reveals if She Will Appear in This Year’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, and the women’s Royal Rumble match will feature legendary superstars, including Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Mickie James and Lita. This has led to WWE fans wondering if Trish Stratus will make an appearance. While appearing on The Bellas Podcast, Stratus, a seven-time WWE Women’s Champion, answered a question about making a surprise appearance at one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

“I am filming the semi-finals,” said Trish, referencing her role as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, per Inside the Ropes. “They do wrap up at a certain time. I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. That’s what I have to do. You know how intense it is, I have to be in it.”

The last time Stratus competed in WWE on a full-time basis was in 2006. However, she has competed in a few matches over the years with the most recent being in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Stratus also competed in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble in 2018.

Stratus also talked about how WWE shouldn’t have announced some of the Superstars like the Bellas and James. “I mean I get it,” Stratus said, per Wrestling Inc. “You want to sell the event, right? So that’s exciting, talking about who’s going to be there and things like that. I mean honestly, Mickie James coming back, I thought that was pretty cool. But I think that that should’ve been a huge surprise because no one would’ve expected that.”

Stratus also shared her thoughts on who should win the Royal Rumble match. Her pick was Lita, whose real name is Amy Dumas. “Amy looked pretty good. She was on Raw or Smackdown the other day. Was it Raw the other day? She’s training her butt off inside, I know that. I know inside information that she’s been training in the ring. So I don’t know, maybe she’s got another run in her.” Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 for her work in the ring. Along with winning the WWE Women’s Championship seven times, Stratus won the Hardcore Championship. In 2003, Stratus was named Diva of the Decade.