Triple H Makes Big Announcement at WWE Performance Center

Triple H (real name is Paul Levesque) made his return to the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday and said something fans have been waiting to hear. According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Triple H said that "he's back" while at the Performance Center. It's not clear what that means, but it can only mean good news for WWE.

Back in September, Triple H suffered what was called a "cardiac event" at the time. It was then revealed that the former WWE Champion had viral pneumonia, inflamed lungs and heart failure. Triple H recently retired from in-ring action but continues to work for WWE in the front office. While Triple H was gone, Shawn Michaels stepped in to oversee the booking of NXT 2.0. In May, Triple H reportedly returned to work full-time.

According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center.



Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" – it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 22, 2022

In March, Triple H spoke to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith about returning to work after his health scare. "No no, my foot's not off the gas. I suppose in some manner I have to step back a little bit. I'm still in recovery, and my endurance isn't quite what it used to be before," Triple H said. "Right now I'm back, I'm at the office. I'm fully focused on recruiting and development of our talent in the future. Whether that's building more performance centers. Whether that's finding the next young stud that's out there, male or female, like Gable Steveson. Recently two time NCAA Champion Gold Medalist at the Olympics right, his next step is in WWE and with us, it's finding that, it's creating that future, and that's the biggest focus for me and as we move forward from there, it's making sure that WWE is a success for generations to come."

Triple H's return to the Performance Center comes as his wife, Stephanie McMahon becomes the interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE. She is taking over for Vince McMahon who voluntarily stepped down as WWE investigates him for allegedly paying a former employee millions of dollars as part of a hush pact to cover up their affair. Vince recently appeared on WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw and will still be active in the booking of both shows.