Trevon Diggs Talks Working on New Project With Brother Stefon Diggs (Exclusive)

Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs is emerging as one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL as he led the league in interceptions last year. His success on the field has led to him working with his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, on a new project. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Trevon talked about his and Stefon's partnership with SAXX Underwear and their new commercial to promote the company.

"It just sounded like a cool opportunity," Trevon exclusively told PopCulture. "We get a lot of opportunities, and this one just sounds really cool just to be able to do it with my brother and doing something. Everyone wears underwear, so why not?" And when it comes to the commercial, Trevon said filming "was very good. It went really smooth, really funny. We had a lot of funny moments and a lot of bloopers, and it was real fun."

Stefon was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played with the Vikings for five seasons before being traded to the Bills in 2020. In his career, Stefon was selected to the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) All-Rookie Team, led the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) in 2020, was selected to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2020. He's off to a strong start to the 2022 season, catching eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in the Bills won over the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Trevon was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, tallying 58 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended. In 2021, Trevon had 11 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns and 21 passes defended. Trevon told PopCulture that his older brother is constantly giving him advice about football and everyday life.

"He gives me a lot of advice every day," Trevon stated. "He gives me advice every day about just life, football, just everything. But one thing I remember just when I was coming up in my rookie year, he was just like, 'Just make sure you go out there and just not think too much. Just go out there and play. Use your ability. Use what you know and just go out there and play, and you'll be all right.'"