Travis Kelce's Ex Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Karma' Amid His Taylor Swift Romance

Kayla Nicole is looking back on 2023 and everything the year has "taught" her. The ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went to her Instagram Story to reshare a cryptic poem that's about "karma." this comes as Kelce has been dating music superstar Taylor Swift for the last few months.

"No matter how hard it gets you can still get back up. Your intuition is never wrong. The people who genuinely care for you will show up for you," the poem from Ash Taylor states, per Life & Style. "Love isn't confusing. karma is real. The belief you have in yourself determines the life you have. Every painful experience is a lesson in disguise." The poem went on to say that people show their true colors "by the fruits they bare" and "not everyone deserves a place at your table."

Kelce, 34, and Nicole, 32, had a five-year on-again, off-again relationship before splitting for good in May 2022. In October, Nicole seemingly shared her thoughts on Kelce's relationship with Swift with an open letter titled "Black Girl" via Instagram. "They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don't protect what they don't value," the letter said.

Nicole also unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany who has developed a strong friendship with Swift. "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Nicole, who was close with Brittany, told PEOPLE in October. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Nicole continued: "To everyone, it's like, 'Oh, you broke up a year ago,' and that meant it's like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don't ever speak to anyone ever again. That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved. ...That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."