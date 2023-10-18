Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Called out for Being 'Mean Girl Nasty' to Servers

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is being called out for how she treats servers. Twitch streamer Caroline Kwan went to the social media site known as X (formerly Twitter) last month to repost a meme that compares Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's rumored new girlfriend Taylor Swift. In the post, Kwan, an actress and former club server in Los Angeles, wrote, "One of these women is downright mean girl nasty to bottle servers," adding that it's not Swift.

One person responded to Kwan's post saying that there was no need to take shots at Nicole and that "the misogyny is coming from inside the house." Kwan replied, "The only 'misogyny coming from inside the house' is when she came into MY place of work and treated me and the other female servers like shit and would be pissed off when Travis tipped, so he had to do so secretively. Please!"

The person fired back and asked how is the post relevant while accusing Kwan her of pitting Nicole and Swift against each other. Kwan replied, "The op was making a joke referencing his appearance. I saw the picture of Kayla and was reminded of the fact that I had been treated badly by her. Not pitting her against anyone, but I guess I can't share my personal experience on my own Twitter page!"

Nicole and Kelce dated off and on between 2017 and 2022. Last week, Nicole went to Instagram to share a four-minute video in which she read an open letter titled "Dear Black Girl." In the video, Nicole began reading the letter, which said, "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don't protect what they don't value.

"They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken. And in the same breath tell you you're not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth."