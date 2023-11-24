Travis Kelce's No. 1 Thanksgiving Food Is Honey Baked Ham — Do You Agree?

Travis Kelce just revealed his top food for Thanksgiving. On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said his top Thanksgiving food is Honey Baked Ham. His brother, Jason Kelce, was mad because he didn't pick it for his top Thanksgiving must-have list.

"It's the best," Travis Kelce said. When it comes to the rest of his list, Kelce said the dinner rolls made by his mom, and macaroni and cheese. He also mentioned that Hawaiian Rolls are good to have. One thing the Kelce brothers seem to agree on is they are not big on turkey. Earlier this week, their mother, Donna Kelce, told US Weekly about not having a Turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We usually just go get a ham," Donna said. "I'm not particularly fond of turkey." Donna also mentioned that the family will have its share of baked goods. "I bake cinnamon rolls. They're always my favorite, my go-to. I only can do it a couple [of] times a year 'cause they're so sugary," she revealed. "So, we've got rolls, we have muffins, cookies, things like that, and I usually do that in the season."

It sounds like the Kelce family had a great Thanksgiving. But Travis may have kept it low-key as he was not with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. On the podcast, the two-time Super Bowl champion said he will "be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here." Jason offered Travis to come to his house since they would "have plenty of food."

The Thanksgiving discussion comes a few days after the Kelce brothers faced off on the field. Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated Travis and the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Travis talked about how he was disappointed in his play during the game.

"I'm just not playing my best football right now, man, and it's pissing me off every f— time I go out there," he said, per PEOPLE. The team overall, though, is "still together, and that's all that f— matters. Nobody's pointing fingers... Guys are getting fired up because guys wanna be successful, I'm one of them. But we're still a tight-knit group, you know what I mean, and as long as you got that, you got a fighting chance, man,"