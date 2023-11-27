Kylie Kelce's Taylor Swift Remark Drew Backlash, But She's Clearing the Air

Kylie Kelce is clearing up the rumor that she has bad blood with Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce's wife slammed a recent headline claiming she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight" amid brother-in-law Travis Kelce's romance with the pop star, quoting Kylie as saying it wasn't her "cup of tea." In a Nov. 22 TikTok, the Philadelphia Eagles wife encouraged people to "go watch" the original video to get the full meaning of what she said.

"I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that," she explained. "That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!" Calling another headline "nonsense," Kylie slammed the tabloids who she said misconstrued her meaning. "These tabloids...I'mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia – F-k around and find out."

Looking back at Kylie's original Spectrum News interview, Kylie said it's "not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera." She continued, "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter." Despite the spotlight on her and her family that's come with Travis' relationship with Swift, Kylie said she's happy to bring more attention to #StickWithKC field hockey clinic for girls.

"At the end of the day," she said, "if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way." As for where Kylie is watching her brother-in-law throw down on the football field, don't expect to see her with Swift in the NFL suite.

"Travis has a lot of people who come to games and everyone loves to support him, but it means it's a tight squeeze in there," she explained. "Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you." Despite being obvious Eagles fans, Kylie and Jason don't mind their three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, supporting the Kansas City Chiefs for their uncle. "The girls do have some Chiefs gear, they've worn some Chiefs stuff," Jason revealed to NBC Sports last month. "They're definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes."