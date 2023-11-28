Travis Kelce Celebrated Thanksgiving by Eating KFC

Travis Kelce wasn't kidding when he said he was going to order KFC for Thanksgiving. According to PEOPLE, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his friends ate KFC as the restaurant coordinated a Thanksgiving meal for them. Aric Jones, one of Kelce's friends, showed a glimpse of the meal via his Instagram story.

The photo showed multiple boxes of KFC on a stove, and KFC shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). The "TK Thanksgiving order" included 56 pieces of KFC fried chicken, 80 hot & spicy wings, three catering-sized mashed potatoes and gravy, two macaroni and cheese orders and two sides of corn.

On the Nov. 22 episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce that he would "be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here." Jason invited his brother to his house for Thanksgiving, but Travis decided to celebrate with his friends and KFC. He did not celebrate with his girlfriend Taylor Swift as she was in South America for her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving dinner may have helped him make Chiefs and NFL history on Sunday. During the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce became the fastest tight end in league history to reach 11,000 career receiving yards. He also became the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver, surpassing another legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Back in June, Kelce talked about being "underpaid" by the Chiefs and how he loves it. "When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that's two to three times what I'm making right now," Kelce told Vanity Fair. "I'm like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere, and you don't win. I love winning. I love the situation I'm in."

"You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you're being taken advantage of," Kelce continued. "I don't know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I'm quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day."