Travis Kelce Throws Tantrum During Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day Game

Travis Kelce was angry on Christmas Day. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday and lost 20-14. During the game, Kelce was seen slamming his helmet to the ground while on the sidelines late in the first half. This led to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking to Kelce and giving him a shove. Kelce slammed his helmet after the Chiefs missed a field goal to keep the Raiders lead to 17-7 at halftime. Kelce finished the game with five receptions for 44 yards in the loss.

"He went back in and did a nice job," Reid said after the game, per USA Today. "Things happen, emotional game. Trav's emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out." While things are going well with Kelce off the field due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, the play on the field has been a different story. Individually, Kelce is having a great season at the tight end position with 90 receptions and 968 yards. However, the Chiefs have struggled recently, losing three of their last four games after winning eight of their first 11. One of the biggest issues with the Chiefs is the offense as they have scored over 20 points just once in the last month.

Travis Kelce was not stoked pic.twitter.com/Px1Q1EnfCb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

"You see glimpses of it," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters about the offense after the game, per ESPN. You see glimpses of us moving the football, you see glimpses of us scoring in the red zone. It's just we haven't consistently done it enough game in and game out at this end of the season. We kind of had one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game, but we have to be more consistent because when you get to the playoffs you have to string some together."

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce talking it out pic.twitter.com/TMD9Vpb8RV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Mahomes continued: "If we clean it up, we'll be able to score points. It's just [that] we've got to clean it up. We're two games left. You have to do it and if we don't, we'll be going home. "If we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we got to prove that we can do it."