'Frustrating F—ing Experience': Travis Kelce Is Fired up Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Slump

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and are eliminated from earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs. Their struggles were fully displayed when they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14 on Christmas Day. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about the Raiders loss on the New Heights podcast and said it was a "frustrating f—king experience."

"It's not just one guy. It's not just me playing like dog s—, Kelce said, per Bleacher Report. "It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page passing-wise. Everybody's in this f—king thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable.

"Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it's me ... it's everybody on the team. And whether that's prep, whether that's having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we're picking up blitzes, how we're running routes versus certain coverages. All the above."

During the game, Kelce showed his frustration by slamming his helmet to the ground while he was on the sidelines. Chiefs coach Andy Reid calmed down the superstar tight end before he went back out on the field. "He's looking out for me, and I love him for it. I didn't go back out there and play good," Kelce said when talking about Reid. "He wanted to see the fire in me, and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me. And right now, I'm just not playing my best football and I got to f—ing lock the f— in and be more accountable for him. Be more accountable for my teammates. I got to keep my f—ing cool, man, because as a leader on this team, that's not how you switch the momentum."

Kelce finished the day with five receptions for 44 yards on Christmas Day. The Chiefs are 9-6 on the season and can clinch the AFC West if they win their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve.