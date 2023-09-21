Travis Kelce Officially Talks Taylor Swift Relationship Rumors

Travis Kelce is setting the record straight on the rumored romance with him and Taylor Swift. On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and he first responded to his brother, Jason Kelce, jokingly saying that Travis Kelce and Swift are dating.

"I'll tell you what, it's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. I think it's, right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just listening in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then you got... no one actually knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides — he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that," Kelce said, per PEOPLE. "He's obviously been having a whole lot of fun since that, and he's still having fun, and then not even a week later telling everyone it's 100% true. I mean the guy is absolutely ridiculous, can't stay out of the fricken headlines."

Kelce went on to say that he did shoot his shot with the "Anti-Hero" singer. "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he said. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

The rumors of Kelce and Swift began over the summer when Kelce said he attempted to give Swift his phone number when she saw her perform at Arrowhead Stadium. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his brother Jason on his New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

It's clear Kelce is interested in Swift, but does the interest go both ways? Swift has not publicly commented on the rumors, and it's not likely she ever will. Swift was last seen at the MTV Video Music Awards as she won multiple awards, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for "Anti-Hero."