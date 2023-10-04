Aaron Rodgers Trolls Travis Kelce for Vaccine Commercial

Travis Kelce has been the talk of the NFL because of his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift. But Aaron Rodgers decided to take a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for a different reason. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers was asked about the New York Jets' performance against the Chiefs, and he took a shot at home for his vaccine commercial.

"There's some sentiment that there's some sort of moral victory out there, that we hung with the champs," Rodgers said, per USA Today. "Our defense played well and Pat didn't have a crazy game and Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down a little bit."

Pure Blood QB Aaron Rodgers calls Triple boosted TE Travis Kelce ‘Mr. Pfizer’



No word yet from Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/zHTDRDk92A — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 4, 2023

Kelce was seen in the commercial for Pfizer during the game on Sunday night. He has become a spokesperson for getting flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots at the same time. Kelce previously partnered with Walgreens in June 2021. Rodgers has been outspoken about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that he was immunized when he was the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2021. But it was later revealed that Rodgers never got the vaccine and tested positive for COVID-19 which led to him missing a game.

"He's doing commercials for Pfizer, so I'm sure he's owning it," Rodgers said about Kelce. McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk mentioned Kelce does other commercials, but Rodgers explained why he mentioned Pfizer. "I was watching the game, I couldn't hear the commercials," Rodgers said. "But I've seen him on a few of them. Him and Pat (Mahomes) definitely have a lot of commercials."

Kelce and Rodgers talked before the game, and the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed what they talked about on the New Heights podcast. "Talked about a little bit of the 'stache wear, how powerful this thing can be." Kelce said, per the New York Post. "And then on top of that, I just wanted to go up to him, I didn't shoot him a text or anything like that, I just wanted to go up to him and just tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that you got banged up and needed to get surgery."