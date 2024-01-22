Former NFL Reporter Says Travis Kelce Is Retiring From NFL After This Season

This could be the final NFL season for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In an interview with CBS Sports Radio's Marc Ryan, Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter for NBC Sports, predicted that Kelce will announce his retirement once the season ends. She shared this before the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

"I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season, like his brother," she said, per Awful Announcing. Ryan then asked Tafoya if she could "shed any light," on her prediction. "Well, I can't really reveal my source. But I can just say that I think he's looking at future plans," she added. "Now with his brother retiring — I kinda tweeted this out as a tease — I could totally see those two pulling a Peyton and Eli Manning sorta gig, maybe on Peacock. The companion piece to Sunday Night Football, where you've got the Peyton and Eli cast on ESPN2 for Monday Night Football, why doesn't Peacock do that with the Kelce brothers on Sunday Night Football."

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman and Travis Kelce's brother just finished his 13th NFL season. It was reported that Jason told his teammates that he was going to retire, but when he appeared on his New Heights podcast with Travis, Jason said he had not made a decision yet.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," Jason explained. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not."

Travis Kelce is in his 11th season and is a couple of wins away from winning his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Before the playoffs began, Kelce talked to reporters about his future in the NFL. "I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it," he said. "I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world — like getting on camera, the SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. Because I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now."